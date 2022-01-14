Small business owners not receiving mail

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Small business owners in Champaign are saying they haven’t gotten mail for weeks.

Melanie Sivley and Jolie Carsten specialize in mental health counseling. They work from the same building. Both businesses receive checks by mail, and they say their mailboxes have been empty since last year.

Until delivery resumes, neither they nor their employees can get paid. They’ve tried reaching out to the post office, but haven’t had much luck.

“How can we survive if we can’t get our checks because they’re not delivering the mail?” Sivley said.

“Here we are – small businesses – providing this mental health service to people, and we were being impaired,” Carsten said.

The USPS gave us a written statement saying there are “not any apparent delivery issues” in Champaign. They said the problem at this location is “unique” and they are working to fix it.

You can read the full statement below.