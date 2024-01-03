MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Hive Honey Beetique in Mahomet is dealing with heating issues this winter, and it’s affecting business.

This isn’t the first time Owner Jessica Trefzger has dealt with this problem. She said the heating issues started back in the fall. Trefzger rents the space, so she’s had to rely on maintenance to figure out the solution.

“They’re having vendors come to try to solve the problem. They just can’t, I guess, figure it out,” she said.

It’s causing the shop to lose money. Trefzger said the excessive heat has melted hundreds of pieces of chocolate — a revenue loss of about $800.

“We’re not going to be able to continue to carry the candies, or the chocolates, or the suckers, or anything like that until we’re in a different location where the temperature can be controlled,” she said.

Trefzger said her customers are supporting her through the tough time. Some have even offered to buy the melted chocolate to help make some of her money back.

“Being a small business owner, sometimes you can feel like it’s a lonely experience. But this was not my experience,” she said. “My people, or my ‘Bee-ple,’ really, I couldn’t be here without them. I’m just so grateful.”

Trefzger said the shop was closed this week, but they’ll be open on Thursday to sell the melted chocolate at a discounted price.