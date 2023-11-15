SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Time is running out for central Illinoisans to talk to federal workers to help secure a loan for their property damaged by June’s severe storms.

The city of Springfield officials are reminding residents and business owners affected to apply for low-interest loans through the federal government for damage from storms and floods between June 29 and July 2.

Representatives with the Small Business Administration will be in the area on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 17th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be able to assist Illinoisans with questions on the loan program, the application process and help with submissions.

The Sangamon County office is at 2801 N. 5th St. in Springfield. Vermilion County, Hancock County and Washington County all also are receiving disaster relief funding and are hosting SBA representatives Nov. 16 and 17.

The SBA has compiled a fact sheet to answer frequently asked questions about the disaster assistance they provide. The deadline to submit an application for loans due to physical damage is Jan. 4.