Update 10:45 a.m.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire officials have provided new information about the fire at Curtis Orchard on Wednesday.

They said that the fire started as a controlled burn, but something was blown out of a burn pile and came to rest against the side of a building. The building then caught fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the orchard, but the fire was largely extinguished by orchard staff when they arrived.

Original article

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments responded to a fire at Curtis Orchard in Champaign just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived at the orchard in the 3900 block of Duncan Road at 9:13 a.m.

WCIA staff arrived on scene and confirmed that the fire was contained by around 9:42 a.m. and that there was no significant damage to the orchard.

This is a developing story.