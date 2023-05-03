CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced road closures in the northeast one-third of Champaign will start on Thursday, May 4 as part of their Asphalt Streets Improvement Project.

The project will include both micro-surfacing and slurry seal areas. Residential streets will be closed for about four hours until cured. The city said heavily traveled streets, and streets with businesses will have one lane open at all times.

City officials said residents will be notified by door flyers on Wednesday, and that they should have their cars parked outside the work area if needed.

The city is asking people in the area not to park on streets posted as “No Parking” from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. They said work will not be done on the weekends.

The project is scheduled to take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting. The city thanks everyone for their cooperation and patience during the construction season.

The map below shows which Champaign streets will be impacted. Areas in blue are slurry seal areas and the areas in red are micro-surfacing areas, the city said.