Slow start to senior service

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People now have another way to stay healthy this summer. Area seniors are now able to stock their refrigerators and cabinets without ever leaving home. Seniors, 55 and older, can take advantage of Faith in Action’s program which started last week.

A few people have signed up, but organizers are looking for even more who can benefit. Faith in Action is a service of OSF Healthcare Center. It assists seniors with things like transportation and community activities. Now, it’s partnering with Instacart, a food delivery service.

Volunteers will come to your home and help you pick groceries you want delivered. The groceries aren’t free, but the delivery fee is when you spend at least $35. Last week, only two people used the service and eight people are signed up.

They say one of the barriers they’re having is with technology. Seniors don’t always know how to use a computer to order groceries, so they’re hoping to get more volunteers ready to step in and help out.

OSF is also partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Danville to get wheelchair ramps for seniors who meet certain income guidelines.

Johnson Flanagan

(217) 431 – 8489