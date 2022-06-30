PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pontiac Correctional Center confirmed on Thursday that convicted murderer Michael Slover Sr. died at it’s facility.

Slover Sr., his wife Jeanette and son Michael Jr. were convicted of murdering Slover Jr.’s ex-wife Karyn, who worked at the Herald and Review. Karyn died in 1996 and her body was found dismembered in garbage bags in Lake Shelbyville. She had been shot seven times in the head.

After an intense investigation and six-year-long trial, the Slovers were convicted. Slover Sr. was serving a 65-year sentence at the time of his death.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections’ inmate search, both Jeanette Slover and Michael Slover Jr. are still in custody; Jeanette at Decatur Correctional Center and Slover Jr. at Illinois River Correctional Center. Jeanette’s projected discharge date is July of 2032 and Slover Jr. is set to be discharged later that year in December.

Naomi Puzzello, Chief of Communications at the Illinois Department of Corrections, could only confirm Slover Sr.’s death and no other information.