CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to the intersection of County Road 1900 East and 3500 North, in Harwood Township, just east of Ludlow.

A pickup truck with a trailer rolled on its side trapping the driver. Authorities say the truck was headed eastbound when a car ran a stop sign and ran into the truck.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries but are expected to be okay.