Slick spot in road causes crash

EDGEWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a crash that happened on Friday, January 17.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 57 northbound mile post 144 (about a mile south of Edgewood).

James Denton, 55, of Effingham (a pedestrian Illinois Department of Transportation Employee) was putting flares on the roadway to warn motorist of a crash in the roadway ahead.

Patrick Grauenke, 64, of Wisconsin, was traveling I-57 North bound at mile post 144 coming over a hill/bridge when he went across a slick area.

Grauenke lost control and went off the roadway to the right and struck the legs of Denton and guardrail face.

Denton saw Grauenke lose control, ran, and jumped over the guardrail. He received minor injuries.