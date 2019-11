DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) - Teaching assistants are set to return to work Friday without a contract.

The union suspended its strike Thursday afternoon, after three days of picketing. During the strike, the district said more than 500 students in special education and pre-kindergarten programming would be unable to go to school. The district has said parents of children with IEPs can arrange meetings with their school’s special education administrator or the MPSED office (217-362-3055) to determine the impact of lost time and compensatory services needed.