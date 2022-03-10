DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — SkyWest Airlines seeks to terminate service to 29 airports in the United States, including an airport in central Illinois, due to pilot shortages.

SkyWest has recently filed a 90-day notice of termination of service to the Decatur Airport.

The airline is a regional partner of United Express.

According to officials, SkyWest’s filing would request termination of service in the Decatur market 90 days from the filing date (March 9) subject to Essential Air Service rules. During the 90 days, the Department of Transportation will solicit bids from all carriers interested in providing service to the Decatur market.

Officials said SkyWest will continue to provide air service to Decatur Airport during this process and until the Department of Transportation completes the selection of a new Essential Air Service provider.