SkyWest Airlines brings new service to airport

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — SkyWest is bringing a new jet service to to the Decatur Regional Airport.

Daily United Express jet service is operated by SkyWest. Officials say they will take off between Decatur and Chicago starting March 5. “We are excited to be a part of the Decatur Community and look forward to convenient air service,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines Managing Director–Marketing Development. Through this new service, travelers will have access to United’s global network via the airline’s Chicago hub.

The Chicago hub has nearly 600 departures to more than 150 worldwide destinations, including Asia, Europe, the Carribean, Canada and Africa.

The flight schedule in Decatur is as follows:

Frequency Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Daily Decatur 6:00 a.m. Chicago 7:05 a.m. Daily Chicago 9:25 p.m. Decatur 10:30 p.m. S-M-W-TH-F Chicago 10:35 a.m. Decatur 11:40 a.m. S-M-W-TH-F Decatur 12:12 p.m. Chicago 1:18 p.m.

*Flight schedule is subject to change

For more information, click here.