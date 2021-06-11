Skates rolling, music pumping: roller skating rinks back to full capacity

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The skates were rolling and the music pumping as this business enjoyed its first night in Phase 5.

Skateland in Savoy is ready for a new chapter as capacity limits are now lifted for the business.

“If they see a crowd, they want to be part of the crowd, cause they want to know what they’re missing,” said Bob Housholder, the owner of Skateland in Savoy. “And what they’re missing or had been missing is the exercise and the fun of roller skating.”

Until now, management would have to turn people away when the capacity limit was reached.

Now that businesses are allowed 100% capacity, more than 800 people were able to come inside.

“We are just ecstatic because we don’t have to be at the front door as people step up and let them know we’re at capacity and turn people away and have families and kids be disappointed and have some kids almost get teary-eyed,” said Housholder.

But no tears on this rink Friday night as families, friends and couples enjoyed skating to the beat of the music.

“It’s awesome cause we live less than a mile away,” said Roland Nightengale of Savoy. “So I have three kids, it’s nice to support local, local place and I have a lot of memories growing up going skating so it’s cool that our kids can come here and build memories.”

Skateland is only open on certain days.

During the summer, the rink is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays, but is available for private parties. On Wednesdays, it’s open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Thursdays, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Fridays, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.