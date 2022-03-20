CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Right now, there are no skate parks in the city of Urbana. But the skateboarding community there wants to change that.

“Having another place to skate – it opens up the freedom of imagination for skateboarders. You can do whatever you want,” Seth Deedrick said.

They say safety is a big concern. Nearby skate parks, like Spalding Park in Champaign, aren’t well-lit after dark. Plus, the facilities are outdated.

Andrew Valentine said Champaign-Urbana has a very strong skateboarding community, but it’s more than that. This group calls themselves a family, and they’re hoping to see a new park built in Urbana.

They say they sometimes get in legal trouble for skating on U of I’s campus or in the street. Valentine said many of them have been skating for as long as they can remember, and it can be an escape for kids with unstable home lives.

“They don’t have a lot to do. Nobody’s watching them. But skateboarding could be a great avenue for them to keep busy. Learn something, build confidence, build perseverance, because it’s great exercise and you learn a lot by dedicating that much time and energy to a craft,” Valentine said.

He said they’ve been meeting consistently to discuss their ideas for about six months. They hope to host events this spring to engage the community.

They’ve been in contact with the Urbana Park District and they’re open to speaking with City Council in the future.