Skateboarders honor Anthony Huber, protestor fatally shot in Kenosha

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Skateboarders held a vigil in downtown Champaign to honor the memory of Anthony Huber.

He was one of three victims shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Wisconsin last Tuesday. Huber tried to use his skateboard to disarm 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse after the Illinois teenager shot and killed a protester.

Cellphone footage shows Huber later trying to wrestle that rifle away from Rittenhouse. Grisly video footage shows Rittenhouse shooting Huber in the chest – killing him .

Huber’s girlfriend told CNN he pushed her out of the way right before he ran toward the danger.

“It’s really close to home, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and I just think that a lot of people related to Anthony Huber and just like doing the right thing. So I think we are here to honor him and keep that solidarity going with different acts of protesting ,” says Meghan McDonald, co-organizer of the event.

The memorial ended at Spaulding Skate Park, where they took a moment of silence for all victims of police and vigilante violence .