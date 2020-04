DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Communication Team announced the death of a sixth Macon County resident with COVID-19.

The woman was in her 90’s and a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living.

All six people who have died in the county of coronavirus were residents there.

The facility is under fire because of pictures posted on social media showing staff not wearing personal protective equipment properly.

The Macon County Public Health Department says they have reported them to the state.