JOHNSON TOWNSHIP (WCIA) — A six-year-old girl was killed in an ATV crash on a private property in Johnson Township Sunday evening.

Authorities said that three individuals were thrown from the ATV, and that the driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old James Bradley Cox is in critical conditon.

Cox was transported from the scene by ambulance and then airlifted to a hospital.

A 10-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and he was later released.

The six-year-old girl, Ulicia M. Garner-Cox, was pronounced dead on the scene by Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans. An autopsy revealed that her cause of death was multiple blunt injuries due to an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Christian County Sherriff Bruce Kettelkamp indicated that they do not believe that the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.