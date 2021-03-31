Six people charged with gang related gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney confirmed today he charged six people for gang related gun violence today in Springfield.

It’s the latest result of a crackdown on gun violence in the state’s capital. Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow says the majority of his officers have been reassigned to help investigate a growing number of shootings across the city. His staff is already down nearly 30 officers, and the rest, which normally spend their time working cases like property theft, are now casing the scene of the latest shooting. Although the increased police response has resulted in some arrests. Winslow said that so far it’s not enough.

“We know right now, there’s not a fear of carrying firearms in our community,” Winslow said. “And that’s not a fault of the state’s attorney, or, you know, the police department. It’s just that there is you know, we have we live in a society of second and third opportunities and legislation that we’ve seen over the last several years has had an effect on law enforcement.”

Winslow said that witnesses are often afraid to give any information about a crime. They fear for their own safety if they start to talk. Winslow said that culture of not talking to cops needs to change.