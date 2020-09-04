Six new cases of COVID-19 in county include one associated with outbreak

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Ford County Public Health Department (FCPHD) are announcing six new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county’s number of coronavirus cases total to-date to 116. FCPHD officials say 75 of those cases are considered “confirmed” and 41 are considered “probable.” One person is hospitalized with the virus; three people have died.

Eighteen cases remain active. Officials noted that one of Friday’s six new cases is associated with an outbreak at an area nursing home. According to Illinois Department of Public Health data that tracks outbreaks in long-term care facilities, Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells has reported 34 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus.