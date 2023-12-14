CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health in Champaign is seeing the benefits of a year-old program taking the stigma out of addiction recovery.

The program has two Substance Use Navigators who help those struggling with drug dependency and alcoholism. Therapists said the program wanted to change the way people were receiving help by taking a more personable approach.

“Building relationships with them is very important, building trust,” Substance Use Navigator Darren Preston said, “and if they trust and they can communicate with me on a peer level, then they’ll be more open to receiving some help.”

Therapists said they have helped 416 people since the program started, and in the last six months, not one person who sought help in the program has had a readmission.