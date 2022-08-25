SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program.

51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of wire fraud on August 16. Lovelace Sr. and Lovelace Jr. were also indicted with wire fraud related to unemployment benefits in Arizona.

The PPP was a Small Business Association program to loan money to employers to keep employees on payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was offered from April 2020 to May 2021.

The alleges crimes were investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and the Springfield Police Department. Each defendant has been issued a summons to appear in federal court next week to be arraigned. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in prison.