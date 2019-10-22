Site to participate in drug take back day

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Bring your unwanted or unused pills to the police department and officers will allow the public to turn in unwanted prescription drugs.

The police department along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 18th opportunity in nine years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last fall Americans turned in nearly 469 tons (more than937,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

Overall, in its 17 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 11.8 million pounds—approximately 5,900 tons—of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

Drug Takeback Day

October 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Decatur Police Department

707 West South Side Drive