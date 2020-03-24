Sisters create kids news network

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three sisters are working together to help their friends and classmates stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah and Neena Bleill have launched the ChambanaKids News Network from their home in Champaign. Together, with their sister Nessa editing and shooting, they’re working to keep kids informed while they’re out of school.

“She [Neena] started recording the news,” Sarah Bleill says. “I got this idea we could do the news in case parents can’t really explain to them what’s going on right now, stuff to do if your parents are busy and we just wanted kids to understand it better.”

The show even includes social-distancing approved guests, such as their dog, Maddie.

“We just wanted to show Maddie, because dogs make kids happy,” Sarah says.

And just as reporters and anchors across the country are making adjustments to their studios at home, Sarah and Neena are making improvements day by day.

“We have our sign now,” Sarah says. “So, we were facing the other way, but the window was in our background, but now we’re facing the windows so we have better lighting.”

The siblings aren’t sure if they’ll grow up to be journalists yet, but reporting actually runs in their family. Their parents both have backgrounds in journalism. Laura Bleill went on to co-found chambanamoms.com and her husband, Tony, is the site’s managing editor.

“Like it or not, they’ve kind of grown up with a family that spends a lot of time disseminating a lot of information to the community,” Laura says. “I guess it’s worn off on them, so welcome to the family business, girls!”

While a news desk in a studio may or may not be in the future, for now, Sarah and Neena are focusing on the responsibilities of their current news desk.

ChambanaKids episode 2

Aired Monday, March 23, 2020