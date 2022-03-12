MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years, owners of a family-run craft mall decided to shift their focus on their family members, even when it means closing the business permanently.

Karen Briles and her sister own Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall in Mattoon. Karen said she and her mom started a craft mall business in Effingham. Then, when they saw an opportunity to buy Daisy Lane, they asked Karen’s sister who was working in insurance at the time to join the business.

Daisy Lane is a family-owned business that has over 12,000 sq. ft. of scrapbooking supplies, craft supplies and home décor products.

“The three of us owned it up until a couple of years ago when my mom got sick,” said Karen. “It was a beautiful partnership.”

Karen stated that her mom got diagnosed with Dementia and now she requires full-time care at home.

“That is the main reason for us closing the business,” said Karen. “We want to prioritize our family.”

She added, “We both have kids at home. And we want to keep our mom home and to take care of her for as long as we can. We just cannot do that by working the number of hours that it takes to run a retail business.”

Karen and her sister agreed that they had a wonderful time running the craft mall for more than two decades.

“We do have amazing customers, said Karen. “The people that we have met, both vendors and customers, we could not ask for a more loyal group of people.”

The store is open until summer before closing down for good.