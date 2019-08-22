Siren concerns

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Some people were wondering why storm sirens didn’t go off in their area.

Cold air funnel clouds were spotted in several counties in Central Illinois, but the Macon County Emergency Management wants the community to know they’re keeping a close eye on the skies.

The Macon County Emergency Management says the funnel clouds spotted the past two days were not a threat. Macon county EMA says a funnel cloud spotted Wednesday near Rock Springs and Route 48.

The National Weather Service says this was a typical storm. There was not even a thunderstorm warning.

Another funnel cloud was seen near Blue Mound Thursday. That one also was not dangerous but people who saw these formations said it was a bit scary.

The Macon County EMA says they will only sound sirens if there is some type of danger. They save the use of sirens until they are definitely necessary. They want the community to just stay alert and be ready to take shelter if a funnel cloud does touch the ground.