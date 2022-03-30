CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block section of West White Street is closed after a sinkhole opened up in the street.

The closed stretch of White is between Wheaton Avenue and New Street. The City of Champaign said the sinkhole was caused by a failed private service line and this closure is effective immediately.

A trench plate has been placed over the hole, but the street will remain closed to through traffic. People who own property on this block will be allowed to access their property and the street will reopen as soon as the service line and pavement can be repaired.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel and pay close attention to traffic control devices.