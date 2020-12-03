Singing group advances in competition

Group enters last round of public voting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A group of students is moving forward in a competition. No Comment is an all-gender a capella singing group at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. They entered “UpstagedAID: One World, Every Student Voice” National Collegiate Performing Arts(NCPA) A Cappella Championships.

Out of about 5000 groups, they are one of eight teams to make it to the semi-finals. They are competing for up to $10,000. They plan to share the money with a non-profit.

“If we were to win this, it would not only help us, it would help the Equal Justice Initiative which is a non-profit,” said Lexi Ippolito with No Comment, “It basically provides equal representation for people who have been wronged by today’s justice system.”

The last round of public voting ends Wednesday.

