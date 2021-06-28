Significant Flooding Reported in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Heavy rainfall has caused significant flooding in Mattoon Sunday Night.

Dispatchers with Coles County told WCIA they were “overwhelmed with calls” after heavy rain dumped in Mattoon.

The Coles County Airport reported 2.89″ of rainfall as the storms pushed through in just a few hours. Doppler Radar estimates between 3-6″ of rain fell in a couple of hours over Mattoon.

WCIA Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell went to Mattoon and has reported numerous flooded streets, some barricaded and some not.

The National Weather Service reported that US 45, IL 16/Charleston Avenue and IL 316/ De Witt Avenue were all closed. Numerous other streets in the area were impassible. A flood warning remains in effect through Monday for much of the area.

Multiple calls for water rescue were made in the area. WCIA saw several fire departments active in the area. The Lincoln Fire District Dive Team was activated to assist.

Several viewers reported flooded yards, streets and basements in town.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. WE WILL UPDATE THIS WITH MORE INFORMATION AS WE GET IT.