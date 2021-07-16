Significant Flooding in McLean County Closes Roads, Prompts Water Rescues

HEYWORTH, Ill. (WCIA) – More heavy rain caused significant problems in parts of Central Illinois Thursday Night into Friday.

The National Weather Service issued multiple flash flood warnings for McLean County after heavy rain dumped on areas hit hard by rain in the last 30 days.

Doppler Radar estimates that areas from McLean to Heyworth to Downs to Saybrook saw 3-6″ fall in a short time. WCIA 3 Viewers reported 7-9″ of rain in a few spots between Downs and Heyworth.

Rescue crews were dispatched to flooded roads and had to respond to multiple water rescues in the area.

Multiple roads were closed for a period of time, including US 136, US 51, Route 9 and the Lexington-Le Roy Blacktop. Many other county and rural roads remain impassible as of Friday evening.

At 1700E near 400N road, Randolph Township Fire responded with Heyworth and Le Roy police and Heyworth EMS to a car stranded in water. The rescue happened near the Kickapoo Creek bridge.

Other areas along Kickapoo Creek were underwater from Downs to Heyworth. Heyworth Centennial Park was flooded, and many homes in the area had water in basements and in yards. Some homes had water up to the foundation of the home.