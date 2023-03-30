CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend in Champaign-Urbana is now less than a month away, and sign-ups are still available.

The event was canceled in 2020 and hasn’t been the same since the pandemic. Nearly 10,000 people are expected to take part in the festivities.

Officials said they haven’t been able to bring back the full marathon because there aren’t enough police officers to patrol the route.

Director Jan Seeley said this is an event that brings in millions of dollars to the community.

“The event showcases Champaign-Urbana in a way that almost no other event here does, so it’s a great way for people to come into our great community and see how cool it is,” said Seeley. “It’s become a staple of our community, it’s part of what it means to live here.”

The 5K race is scheduled on April 28 and a half marathon will be on the following morning.

You can sign up for the races here.