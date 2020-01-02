Sign up for the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It was one of those rare January days when runners and walkers could go outside to get that workout in.

If you are training or thinking about running in this year’s Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, you need to sign up quickly to save some money. The race is now under four months away.

It will be on the weekend of April 23. You have until January 15 to sign up for $105 for the marathon. That’s $20 less than if you sign up in April. The other races such as the 10 & 5k and youth run are also discounted.

For sign-up information, click here.