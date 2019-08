SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Snoop Dogg may have been the main attraction, but another performer at his concert is making headlines. Amber Galloway Gallego was hired by the State Fair to sign the Snoop Dogg and Friends concert Friday.

When Chicago rapper, Twista, known for his speedy rap skills, took the stage, the crowd went wild. Twista posted the video on his Instagram page. Now people around the nation are amazed as well.