SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — October is the month of carving pumpkins — but what do pumpkin patches do with the leftovers after Halloween has passed? Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney has provided some answers.

Negangard Pumpkin Patch has been selling pumpkins for more than fifty years. They have more than 20 acres of land. Owner Mitch Negangard said it’s a labor of love.

“The combination of our family coming around and kids that come back to help us out, and then seeing so many great, smiling, familiar faces from the years past — I mean, I don’t know if words can describe it,” he said.

The pumpkin patch usually sells most of their crop, but whatever is left goes to their animals.

“We usually have, you know, a few left over here and there,” Negangard said. “And the ones that we don’t sell, usually our cows and pigs have a nice meal with the pumpkins. And the rest of them we kind of toss out in the field and we get ready for the next year.”

Negangard said they expect to sell between 80% to 90% of their pumpkins this year.