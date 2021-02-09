Sidney Fire Chief: No one hurt in fire; furnace damaged

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to an apartment fire that damaged a furnace.

It happened at the corner of Scarborough and Main around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. When they got there, crews saw smoke coming from under the floorboards.

Sidney firefighters stand outside of an apartment building after a boiler caught fire on February 9, 2021. No one was hurt.

They said the fire was caused by a faulty boiler in the basement. Firefighters were able to put it out before it spread, but the furnace was damaged.

“They won’t have heat for a little bit. Someone will have to look at the furnace and see what’s going on there,” said Sidney Fire Chief Don Happ. “There’s a reason why that happened. They’ll have to figure that out.”

Firefighters said nobody was hurt and the furnace should take a few days to fix.