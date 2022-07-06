SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A boil order is in effect for the village of Sidney.

Illinois American Water issued the boil order on Tuesday, according to officials. Any customer in the village of Sidney should bring their water to a boil for five minutes before drinking or cooking

Officials said a contactor hit the transmission water main causing a drop in water pressure.

“Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch, in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers,” Illinois American Water said.

Water is fine for bathing and washing.

Illinois American Water said that to receive updates, customers should ensure their contact information is updated on their Illinois American Water account. Updates can be found online or by calling 800-422-2782.