Sidewalk temporarily closed for construction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)— Prospect Bridge over I-74 is under construction and now pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area too. IDOT started repairs to this bridge that carries Prospect Avenue over Interstate 74 in June. They are making repairs to the bridge and replacing the bridge deck. The sidewalk is closed temporarily to allow the contractor to start the next stage of construction.

It should still be closed tomorrow and reopen on wednesday, weather permitting. Pedestrians must find different routes while it is closed. It is illegal and extremely dangerous to cross an interstate on foot. The Illinois State Police will have more patrols in the area.