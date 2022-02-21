CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Following last week’s winter storm, Champaign’s Acting Public Works Director has once again activated a city ordinance regarding removal of snow and ice from sidewalks.

The ordinance requires property owners in the Downtown, Midtown and Campustown areas of the city to clear their sidewalks within 48 hours of it being activated. Acting Director Dave Clark activated the ordinance at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Sidewalks must have a snow- and ice-free path that is the entire width of the sidewalk or 48 inches, whichever is less. Corner ramps leading to the street must also be cleared in order to maintain a path from block to block.

Sidewalks that aren’t cleared by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, either by manual labor or by melting, could be cleared by the city at the property owner’s expense.

People are advised not to shovel snow into the street, which could create a hazard for drivers.