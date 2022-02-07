Sidewalk snow removal ordinance in effect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Acting Public Works Director Dave Clark has activated a Champaign city ordinance requiring snow and ice to be removed from sidewalks in the downtown and Campustown areas.

The ordinance requires property owners in those areas to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 48 hours of the ordinance activation. Clark activated the ordinance at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Sidewalks must have either their entire width or 48 inches, whichever is less, cleared of snow and ice. People who own property on a corner must also clear the ramps leading to the street to maintain a path from block to block.

Sidewalks that aren’t cleared by 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday could be cleared by the city at the property owner’s expense.

People are advised not to shovel snow into the street, which could cause a hazard for drivers.