CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three siblings have pleaded guilty in connection to a years-long kidnapping and forced labor scheme in Champaign, federal prosecutors announced.

Prosecutors offered on Monday an update on the case involving Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, Catarina Domingo-Juan and Domingo Francisco-Juan. The three were indicted a year ago on charges of conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping; within the last month, all three pleaded guilty.

Court documents show that in December of 2015, the siblings, who are Guatemalan nationals, brought two children from that country to Illinois. Prosecutors said they promised the mothers of the children that they would have a better life and an education, which persuaded the mothers to grant permission for the siblings to travel to the U.S. and live with the siblings.

Instead, prosecutors accused, the three forced the children to provide domestic services within their homes and work in local hotels and factories. Domingo-Castaneda and Domingo-Juan are also accused of compelling a third victim to work in their homes and at local businesses.

The siblings are said to have isolated the victims in their homes, restricted communication with their families in Guatemala and subjected them to physical, verbal and psychological abuse, among other coercive means. The scheme lasted for five years until March of 2021.

“Human trafficking is a scourge that affects not only far-flung locales but our local communities as well,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris for the Central District of Illinois. “Traffickers prey on vulnerable victims – including children – bringing them to the United States and entangling them in forced labor schemes. The Central District of Illinois is committed to prosecuting these crimes and further asks community members who are aware of any signs of such exploitation to pass that information on to law enforcement.”

Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation into the sibling’s crimes. Local authorities from both the City of Champaign and Champaign County also assisted, along with the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Labor traffickers only care about one thing — money,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chicago Special Agent in Charge Sean Fitzgerald. “Those subjected to domestic servitude are robbed of their dignity and freedom. Thankfully, these victims were rescued thanks to the efforts of law enforcement. Apprehending labor and human traffickers who take advantage of our most vulnerable and rescuing those exploited will always be a top priority for HSI.”

In accordance with the plea agreements, the siblings face anywhere from 20 years to life in prison, along with mandatory restitution. A federal district judge will determine any penalty after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking is advised to report their knowledge to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-788. The hotline is available 24/7.