CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers shared that they will be hosting a shredding, prescription drug drop-off and cell phone recycling event on Earth Day, April 22.

They shared on social media that the event will be held at the U of I Lot E14 at the corner of First Street and Kirby Avenue, next to State Farm Center. It is scheduled from 9-11 a.m.

Law enforcement will be onsite to handle the drop-off.

Shredding private documents

Crime Stoppers said that the best way to protect yourself against identity theft is to make sure your personal information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. They also added that they believe a proactive approach can save you time, money and aggravation.

There will be a $10 suggested donation to shred up to two bankers’ boxes of documents. These include old income tax records, bank statements, pay stubs, medical records, canceled checks, legal documents, utility bills, and more. You can read the recommended retention guidelines here.

Officials said Triad Shredding, a local, licensed, and bonded shredding company, will be shredding collected documents at their secure, off-site facility. This is to speed up the collection and minimize the lines again this year. Officials said documents will not be shredded at the collection site.

Free prescription drug drop off

Crime Stoppers will also be collecting unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medications to be safely disposed of with assistance from the Champaign Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Officials said this is an important way to prevent pill abuse and theft. They said this initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that remain in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

Additionally, they said other methods of disposing of unused medicines, like flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.

Officials said only pills or patches will be accepted for drop off. Labels from pill bottles do not need to be removed, as everything collected will be incinerated at a safe, secure facility by the DEA. They will not accept liquid medications, needles, or sharps.

Cell phone recycling

Crime Stoppers said recycling your cell phone with them is not only a good way to make sure that your personal data won’t fall into the wrong hands, but it’s also good for the environment.

For a $10 requested donation, you can recycle your old cell phones. Officials said Triad Shredding will remove the batteries and then shred all the collected phones. The shredded phone and battery packs will then be recycled properly.

More details on the event are available on the Crime Stoppers website.