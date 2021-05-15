Should schools make vaccinations a requirement?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Schools throughout the nation are considering making vaccinations a requirement.

UIUC staff tell us that at this time, the university does not have plans to require vaccines.

We spoke to students about their thoughts.

One student hopes that more people will get the vaccine to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“We do want to go back to how things were to try to get that whole college experience,” said Adeline Molloy, a student at UIUC. “I think that it’s really important that we do as much as we can to all be safe.”

UIUC’s first day of classes for fall semester is August 23rd.