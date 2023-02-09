SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law.

Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot being fired in the backyard of a house in the area of 2nd and Oak Streets. Officers discovered a shell casing near the back door and made contact with the occupant, 20-year-old Lavell Anderson. A search of the home turned up the loaded ghost gun and Anderson had been previously convicted in Sangamon County for weapons offenses.

Officers arrested Anderson without incident and took him to the Sangamon County Jail. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright charged him with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and possession of an unserialized firearm.

Anyone who has information concerning other criminal activity or illegal firearms is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.