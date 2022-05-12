CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on a private property before leaving the scene. Officers found shell casings at the scene, however, there were no injuries reported in the incident.

There was also minor damage to a near to a nearby business.

Champaign Police ask that anyone with information or video footage of the event contact them at 217-351-4545. Also, for anyone wishing to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.