CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after neighbors heard gunshots early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Joanne Lane before 3:30 a.m.

There’s at least one home with a bullet hole. There were also windows shattered.

Police spoke with a woman who lives inside that house.

Police have gotten a number of calls from that area since Monday afternoon. That’s where a woman was run over by a car. A man was arrested for that incident.

This story is developing.