CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.

Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for any evidence and walked through the surrounding area for witnesses and video.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

This is a developing story.