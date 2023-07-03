CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — No one is hurt after an armed individual fired several shots during a robbery attempt at a Champaign business Monday morning.

Champaign Police officials said the robbery happened just after 11 a.m. in the area of East University Avenue and 3rd Street. Reporters at the scene found officers at a Speed Lube auto shop with the back of the shop cordoned off. There were six shell casings near the rear garage doors of the shop.

Officials said several cars and a building were damaged, but no one was hurt. The investigation is ongoing and so far, no one has been arrested.

Anyone who has information that can help Champaign Police solve the crime is asked to call them at 217-351-4545. Alternatively, tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Any tip submitted to Crime Stoppers is also eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided.