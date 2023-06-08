RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A vigil held in Rantoul on Thursday to honor a teenager killed in an officer-involved shooting was interrupted when someone opened fire, officials said.

The Rantoul Police Deparmtent announced via Facebook that more than 100 people were gathered in the area of Embassy Row and Borman Drive around 9 p.m. Witnesses reported that as the gathering took place, someone armed with a rifle started firing shots, possibly toward the crowd. Witnesses also reported seeing people get shot, but officials said no victims have been located yet.

The people gathered at Embassy and Borman was there to honor Jordan Richardson, who died the previous day. Police officials said Richardson tried to run away from a traffic stop and turned toward pursuing officers with a gun in his hand. An officer shot him in response.

The investigation into Thursday’s incident is ongoing and officials said updates will be provided as they learn more.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Rantoul Police Department at 217-892-2103 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.