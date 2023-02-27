CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A professor at the University of Illinois recently weighed in on the idea of shortening the work week from five days to four days. In his view, the workweek is due for an overhaul.

An experiment putting the idea into practice was recently conducted in the United Kingdom, and it was so successful that some of the companies taking part made four-day workweeks permanent.

Robert Bruno, professor of labor and employment relations at U of I, spoke with News Bureau about the concept, which has been implemented in the past.

“To be fair, the workweek has come down substantially from the Industrial Revolution era, when 12- and 16-hour days, 7 days a week, were common,” Bruno said. “Weekends weren’t really a thing until labor unions brought them and the 40-hour week to the working class.”

Bruno added that the workweek was almost reduced to 30 hours in 1933, when the U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation for this. Incoming president Franklin Roosevelt initially supported the bill but got cold feet and eventually shelved it under influence from business interests. Despite an attempt by the United Autoworkers and other unions to work 30-hour weeks into their contracts, these efforts were unsuccessful.

“Then, all of a sudden, that momentum just vanished, and 40 hours per week, five days a week, has been the standard ever since,” Bruno said.

Bruno said that for people who work “traditional” jobs, a 4-day workweek would be an adjustment. But with a rise in “contingent” or “gig-based work” that don’t occupy full-time hours in people’s lives, it may not make much of a difference.

“For people who work full-time, we really need to revisit the workweek and the length of time people work each day and week, because, cumulatively, the emotional and physical consequences of full-time employment is really taking its toll on our workforce in just about every sector of the economy,” Bruno said. “Seemingly every major industry – whether it’s health care, education, retail, you name it – is experiencing a burnout crisis among its employees. They call the workweek “the grind” for a reason.”

Bruno added that the burnout crisis was happening among workers even before COVID. What the pandemic showed, he said, was that the fundamentals of how, when and where some work is performed and the worker will adapt.

“Work is very important to people and their sense of self. It’s amazing how much people pour themselves into their work, even at minimum-wage jobs. The vast majority of workers take pride in what they do because it speaks to who they are,” Bruno said. “So I think we can just do away with this ridiculous assumption that working fewer hours equals less productivity. The truth is, most workers are going to self-regulate because their work means too much to them. Work is interwoven into their identity. They just need a little more breathing room, that’s all.”

Bruno said that some industries may be challenged to adapt to a shortened workweek, but it wouldn’t be impossible.

“Those industries would just have to get a little more creative, a little more efficient,” Bruno said. “And I guess that’s why this experiment from the U.K. is worth examining in greater depth. It would also be a good idea for U.S. companies to conduct their own pilot programs in different industries and occupations, so that people could get a better sense of what it would be like to work fewer hours, to see how viable it would be.”

“We won’t know until we break free from the notion in America that the five-day workweek is sacrosanct,” Bruno concluded. “My hunch is that a shortened workweek would produce far better outcomes and would prove to be very popular without a loss of productivity.”