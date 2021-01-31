Shortage of homes on market

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—Last year, the Gondal family started searching for a new home. “We wanted to actually upgrade our home because of the space. We have four kids now,” said Kaynat Gondal. However, finding the perfect space for their growing family wasn’t an easy task.

“It was difficult because of the low inventory of course, and it was really really hard to find what we were looking for. We were picky, and we just wanted to make a one time move,” said Gondal.

Jilyan Landon with Ryan Dallas Real Estate says a lot of buyers are experiencing a similar situation. “We’re seeing an extreme shortage of homes available on the market at a time when demand and a desire for home ownership are actually growing,” said Landon.

Local home sales increased about 12.5 percent last year, but single family homes for sale in Champaign County went down 54.7 percent in December of last year compared to December of 2019. When the demand is so high, it doesn’t take long for homes once on the market to be sold. “There were two or three options that I really liked, but they would just keep coming and going so fast,” said Gondal.

If you’re looking to sell, Landon says now is the time to consider your options. “When there’s low supply, high demand, that helps prices. As sellers, that’s a really good opportunity,” said Landon.

For buyers, patience is key. With help from Ryan Dallas Real Estate, the Gondal family is planning on moving. “We finally ended up finding our dream home,” said Gondal.