WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The snow continues to melt after the big winter storm, and things are finally calming down for Public Works employees in Westville.

Mayor Mike Weese said he received a number of complaints during last week’s storm. People said the roads weren’t plowed enough and it was affecting businesses.

But Mayor Weese said the village is short-staffed. There are only three people available to plow. And on the same night it started to snow, there was a water main break.

“They went back on snow removal at 5 o’clock the next morning. So the guys were a little tired,” Mayor Weese said. “It was rough. I agree, it wasn’t the best like it has been in the past, but we tried to get it done.”

Westville is trying to hire more Public Works employees. Mayor Weese said they have five snow plows – just not enough people to operate them.

But he said every complaint has been taken care of.